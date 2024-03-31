1 dead, 5 injured in three-vehicle crash in Perth County, Ont.

See more sharing options

One person was killed and five others injured Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Perth County.

Police say the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Line 86, between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.

A 64-year-old from North Perth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five others were injured, including one person who was airlifted to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).