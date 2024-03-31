Ottawa police seeking witnesses in a collision between a motor vehicle and OC Transpo

See more sharing options

Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision that happened on the afternoon of March 30.

Officers were called near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunterswood Crescent in the city’s south end in response to a collision between a motor vehicle and OC Transpo Bus.

The police report says a person is critically injured.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam or doorbell footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit.