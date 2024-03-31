Menu

Canada

Ottawa police seeking witnesses in a collision between a motor vehicle and OC Transpo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a serious collision that happened on the afternoon of March 30.

Officers were called near the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunterswood Crescent in the city’s south end in response to a collision between a motor vehicle and OC Transpo Bus.

The police report says a person is critically injured.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam or doorbell footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

