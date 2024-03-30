Menu

Canada

Annual construction underway on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
Excavators working on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. View image in full screen
Excavators working on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. CSRD
Annual construction on the Rail Trail in the North Okanagan and Shuswap has resumed.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says when the rail trail is eventually completed, it will be 50 kilometres in length and will traverse lakefront shorelines, forested hillsides, streams and farmlands while also travelling through rural towns.

“The finished surface will consist of crushed and compacted aggregate, suitable for pedestrian and bicycle use, as well as universal mobility access,” said the regional district.

“Pedal-assisted E-bikes will be allowed. Dogs on leash will be allowed. There will be no motorized vehicles or equestrian use.”

New healing centre to be built in the Shuswap

Last year, a two-kilometre section was completed in Enderby.

This spring and summer, rail trail work within the regional district will take place between kilometres 1.5 to 4.5.

Construction will also take place on sections south of kilometres 42 to Stepney X Road, along with work between kilometres 49 and 50 at Lansdowne Road in Armstrong.

A map showing the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. View image in full screen
A map showing the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. CSRD
The regional district said funding attempts are underway to build a pedestrian overpass at Highway 97 plus construction from Stepney X Road to Lansdowne Road.

The rail trail will follow a decommissioned train line. The Splatsin Development Corporation will be the primary construction contractor.

In related news, a public hearing will take place on April 10 regarding a one-kilometre stretch near Sicamous where some water-front land owners have brought up concerns.

Shuswap homeowners concerned about future of docks

A zoning bylaw was brought up to allow the rail trail to proceed, but the District of Sicamous voted it down, prompting the public hearing.

An online petition has been started to have the bylaw amendment become law. As of Saturday, it had just over 900 signatures.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

