Man faces first-degree murder charges after fatal North York stabbing

A man from Toronto is facing first-degree murder charges after a stabbing outside of an apartment building in North York on Friday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 7 a.m. March 29.

When officers arrived, they learned there had been an altercation between two men in front of a residential building during which one man was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim, identified on Saturday as 32-year-old Dimitri Smith of Toronto, was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The suspect, who has since been identified as 46-year-old Dean Joel Constance, was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Constance now faces first-degree murder charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.