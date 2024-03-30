Two suspects arrested, released in gas station robbery: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s major crimes unit made two arrests in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident at a gas station near Polo Park.

Winnipeg police said they responded to the 1600 block of Ness Avenue Thursday, March 28 for a report of a commercial robbery involving a man and a woman.

According to officers, two gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint but were not injured. The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money and tobacco products. Police did not specify at which gas station the incident took place.

General patrol officers turned the investigation over to the major crimes unit, which identified the two suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

On Friday, investigators arrested both suspects at a residence in the 500 block of Richmond Street without incident. Stolen property and a large knife believed to have been used in the robbery were recovered. A 2010 Ford F150 was also located and seized.

A 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with robbery and were released on an undertaking as mandated by the Criminal Code.