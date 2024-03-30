Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

3 ‘tragically’ dead after collision in Milton: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Milton at Sixth Line and Derry Road. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Milton at Sixth Line and Derry Road. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Three people have died after a two-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont., early Saturday morning, according to police.

Halton Regional Police said the crash occurred at around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road.

Police said “tragically” three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

Halton police said Derry Road from Trafalgar Road to Fifth Line, including the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road, are closed to allow the Collision Reconstruction Unit to investigate.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage taken in the vicinity of the collision to contact 905-825-4747 ext. 5065. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

