3 ‘tragically’ dead after collision in Milton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have died after a two-vehicle collision in Milton, Ont., early Saturday morning, according to police.

Halton Regional Police said the crash occurred at around 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road.

Police said “tragically” three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Halton police said Derry Road from Trafalgar Road to Fifth Line, including the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road, are closed to allow the Collision Reconstruction Unit to investigate.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage taken in the vicinity of the collision to contact 905-825-4747 ext. 5065. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca