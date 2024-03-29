Teenager fatally stabbed in Prince George, B.C.; 3 youths arrested

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Prince George, B.C., have arrested three youths in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager on Thursday.

Officers say the stabbing occurred during the early hours of March 28, along the 1600 block of Pine Street.

“The 17-year-old male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive,” the RCMP said.

1:20 Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP

“Three youth suspects were quickly arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.