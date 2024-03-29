Teenager fatally stabbed in Prince George, B.C.; 3 youths arrested

Police in Prince George, B.C., have arrested three youths in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager on Thursday.
Officers say the stabbing occurred during the early hours of March 28, along the 1600 block of Pine Street.
“The 17-year-old male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive,” the RCMP said.
“Three youth suspects were quickly arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”
Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.
