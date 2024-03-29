Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenager fatally stabbed in Prince George, B.C.; 3 youths arrested

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 4:05 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Prince George, B.C., have arrested three youths in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager on Thursday.

Officers say the stabbing occurred during the early hours of March 28, along the 1600 block of Pine Street.

“The 17-year-old male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive,” the RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP'
Man stabbed after Leduc road rage incident: RCMP

“Three youth suspects were quickly arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Click to play video: 'Rockford stabbings: 15-year-old girl among 4 dead, 7 other injured'
Rockford stabbings: 15-year-old girl among 4 dead, 7 other injured
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices