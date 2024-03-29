Martial arts coach arrested after minor sexually assaulted, York police say

See more sharing options

A martial arts coach is facing charges after a minor was sexually assaulted, police in York Region say.

York Regional Police said officers learned through investigation that a minor who attended a martial arts club was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The accused, a coach, was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

“The accused is known to have worked at other martial arts clubs in the Greater Toronto Area,” police added.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. They are being urged to contact police as soon as possible.”

Newmarket resident Anthony Panes, 26, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The investigation is ongoing.