Economy

What is going to cost more in B.C. on April 1?

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Contentious B.C. carbon tax hike kicks in April 1'
Contentious B.C. carbon tax hike kicks in April 1
The price at the pump is set to go up again April 1 due to the political hot potato that is the carbon tax. Alissa Thibault explains who will be paying more and who'll be getting a break.
Starting April 1, a few things in B.C. are going to cost residents more.

Hydro rates are increasing just over two per cent.

Ferry fares are increasing 3.2 per cent.

The excise tax on alcohol is going up two per cent.

Click to play video: 'Carbon taxes set to go up on April 1st'
Carbon taxes set to go up on April 1st

In an effort to tackle climate change, the price of gas in B.C. will increase another three cents per litre on Monday.

The B.C. government says to offset that, about 65 per cent of British Columbians will qualify for a tax credit, but that means roughly 35 per cent will not.

The amount received will depend on your household’s net income and the size of your family.

A single person taking home less than $39,000 will get the maximum credit of $447 a year.

Payments are reduced for a single person until around $61,000 when the credit becomes zero.

For couples and parents, the household net income threshold is roughly $50,000 for a full tax credit per family member.

 

More on Money
