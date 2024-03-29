What is going to cost more in B.C. on April 1?

See more sharing options

Starting April 1, a few things in B.C. are going to cost residents more.

Hydro rates are increasing just over two per cent.

Ferry fares are increasing 3.2 per cent.

The excise tax on alcohol is going up two per cent.

5:32 Carbon taxes set to go up on April 1st

In an effort to tackle climate change, the price of gas in B.C. will increase another three cents per litre on Monday.

The B.C. government says to offset that, about 65 per cent of British Columbians will qualify for a tax credit, but that means roughly 35 per cent will not.

The amount received will depend on your household’s net income and the size of your family.

A single person taking home less than $39,000 will get the maximum credit of $447 a year.

Payments are reduced for a single person until around $61,000 when the credit becomes zero.

For couples and parents, the household net income threshold is roughly $50,000 for a full tax credit per family member.