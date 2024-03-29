Alberta RCMP urge drivers to prepare for changing road conditions this Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With the Easter long weekend upon us, coupled with spring break for thousands of students across Alberta, RCMP are asking drivers to be prepared for busy highways.

“Whenever we have a long weekend or some extra time off, we definitely see more motorists hitting the roadways,” Const. Kelcy Davidge said Friday morning.

“I know winter often gets all the attention for hazardous road conditions, but spring driving has hazards of its own.”

Davidge said spring can lead to unpredictable road conditions as a result of Alberta’s sometimes unpredictable weather conditions.

“It could be bright and sunny one minute, and then snowy and icy at another time. Also, with driving within our province, you may see different weather conditions,” she explained.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Just be careful when on those roadways and be prepared for those change of weather, change of road conditions. And make sure you’re setting yourself up for success and your family to have those things within your vehicle that could help you if you’re ever in a situation where you needed them.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Traffic Tips: Importance of emergency preparedness on the road

Davidge offered the following tips for drivers:

Scrape all ice off windows

Remove snow from vehicles, including headlights, taillights and roof

Slow down on slippery, snowy roads

Stock vehicle with extra warm clothes, snacks, snow shovel, booster cables, tow rope or chain

“If you do become stranded on the highway, whether you’re in a collision or have to stop for any reasons, do not leave your vehicle,” she said.

“You can turn on your vehicle periodically to make sure that you’re warm and dry, and try to conserve fuel, but make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow and that you stay in your vehicle.”

Davidge said drivers can expect to see RCMP out patrolling Alberta highways throughout the long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest road conditions across the province, follow 511 Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.