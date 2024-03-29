Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Okanagan Connector: Icy conditions, crashes led to temporary overnight closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
A photo showing icy conditions along the Okanagan Connector on Thursday evening, around 9 p.m. View image in full screen
A photo showing icy conditions along the Okanagan Connector on Thursday evening, around 9 p.m. Luke Boutwell / Contributed
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan Connector underwent a temporary overnight closure due to multiple crashes stemming from terrible road conditions.

DriveBC said the highway was closed westbound between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit due to a vehicle incident on Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Two hours later, the highway was reported closed and no detours were available.

Police told Global News they were closing the highway due to accidents and road conditions.

The Connector reopened around 2 a..m., but motorists were told to expect major delays.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

 

Click to play video: 'Alberta spending $1.9 billion on major highway and bridge projects'
Alberta spending $1.9 billion on major highway and bridge projects

On social media, some people reported very icy conditions near the summit, which has an elevation of 1,717 metres. A weather report from DriveBC said the area received 10 centimetres of snow during the past 12 hours.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One motorist, who commutes between the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland, told Global News that conditions were the worst he’d ever seen, saying the summit was a complete sheet of ice.

Conditions at the summit were improved as of 9 a.m. Friday, with blacktop showing, no snow and a temperature of -2.7 C.

Winter tires or chains are required when travelling over mountain passes from Oct. 1 to April 30.

More information about that rule is available online.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices