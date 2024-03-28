Price of gas jumps in Okanagan on eve of carbon tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

If you haven’t noticed, the price of gasoline rose significantly this week.

On Tuesday, most stations in the Central Okanagan were selling fuel for $1.619 a litre.

Come Wednesday morning, that price jumped 13 cents a litre.

Below are the prices of gas, via GasBuddy, throughout the Southern Interior as of Thursday.

Kamloops: $1.749 a litre

$1.749 a litre Revelstoke: $1.799 a litre

$1.799 a litre Salmon Arm: $1.679 a litre

$1.679 a litre Vernon: $1.679 a litre

$1.679 a litre Kelowna: $1.749 a litre

$1.749 a litre Penticton: $1.749 a litre

$1.749 a litre Osoyoos: $1.649 a litre

$1.649 a litre Grand Forks: $1.679 a litre

And there should be another hike on Monday.

On April 1, B.C.’s carbon tax will rise from $65 a tonne to $80 a tonne. That increase will see the following rate hikes:

Gasoline

14.31 cents a litre to 17.61 cents a litre

Diesel

16.85 cents a litre to 20.74 cents a litre

Jet fuel

16.78 cents a litre to 20.65 cents a litre

Natural gas

3.32 cents a litre to 3.98 cents a litre

Those prices will rise again in 2025 and 2026.

Notably, any province with its own carbon tax, such as B.C., is exempt from the federal government’s carbon tax.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says drivers in the Lower Mainland will pay around 81 cents in taxes per litre, with drivers in the Interior paying around 67 cents in taxes per litre.

The CTF also panned the annual tax increase, saying it’s unacceptable and will make life harder for families that are scraping by.

“Driving to work or school and heating your home in the winter aren’t luxuries that the government can tax away, they’re necessities,” said said Carson Binda, B.C. director for the CTF. “David Eby needs to do the right thing and scrap this carbon tax hike.”