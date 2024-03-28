Menu

Canada

Search the 2023 Ontario Sunshine List to see who made $175K or more

By Staff Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario’s history
The 2023 sunshine list has been released, revealing hundreds of thousands of public sector workers earning $100,000 or more in Ontario.

The list includes public workers ranging from political leaders to firefighters and police officers, with a record-breaking number cracking the six-figure mark last year.

The sunshine list was first introduced in 1996, with the promise of making it easier for taxpayers to see where some of their money is being spent.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to the Bank of Canada’s inflation calculator, $100,000 from 1996 when the sunshine list was launched is worth north of $175,000 in 2023 money.

Search a condensed sunshine list below to see who made $175,000 or more last year in Ontario’s public sector:

