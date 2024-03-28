Menu

Consumer

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg over Easter weekend?

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 12:34 pm
2 min read
Royal Aviation Museum full of family fun for Easter weekend
President and CEO Terry Slobodian discusses some hoppy activities being put on for Easter.
With a long weekend for many Winnipeggers just around the corner, a number of local businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.

City services

  • All civic offices are closed Friday and Monday
  • Recycling and garbage collection are scheduled as usual
  • Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule Friday
  • All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with regular operating hours Saturday
  • On Monday, seven library branches will open from 1-5 p.m.: Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia, and West Kildonan
  • All city pools are closed Friday and Monday, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Margaret Grant (1-5 p.m), and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2-6 p.m.)
  • All city fitness and leisure centres are closed Friday and Monday, with the exception of Cindy Klassen (2-6 p.m.) and Pan Am (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Shopping Malls

  • Polo Park is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, and closed Sunday
  • St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
  • Kildonan Place is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday
  • Garden City Shopping Centre is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Attractions

  • Assiniboine Park Zoo and The Leaf are open regular hours
  • The Manitoba Museum is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday
  • The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and closed Monday
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday
1:39 ‘Psychopathic’ Manitoba AI Easter Bunny ‘maybe just dealing with a lot,’ says creator

‘Psychopathic’ Manitoba AI Easter Bunny ‘maybe just dealing with a lot,’ says creator

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

