What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg over Easter weekend?

Send this page to someone via email

With a long weekend for many Winnipeggers just around the corner, a number of local businesses, civic services and attractions will be closed and/or changing their hours due to the Good Friday and Easter holidays.

City services

All civic offices are closed Friday and Monday

Recycling and garbage collection are scheduled as usual

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule Friday

All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed Friday and Sunday, with regular operating hours Saturday

On Monday, seven library branches will open from 1-5 p.m.: Millennium, Bill and Helen Norrie, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. James-Assiniboia, and West Kildonan

All city pools are closed Friday and Monday, with the exception of Pan Am Pool (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Margaret Grant (1-5 p.m), and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (2-6 p.m.)

All city fitness and leisure centres are closed Friday and Monday, with the exception of Cindy Klassen (2-6 p.m.) and Pan Am (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Shopping Malls

Polo Park is open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, and closed Sunday

St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Kildonan Place is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Garden City Shopping Centre is closed Friday and Sunday

Grant Park is closed Friday and Sunday

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday

Attractions

Assiniboine Park Zoo and The Leaf are open regular hours

The Manitoba Museum is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday and closed Monday

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and closed Monday

Manitoba Children’s Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 ‘Psychopathic’ Manitoba AI Easter Bunny ‘maybe just dealing with a lot,’ says creator

Edit Video

‘Psychopathic’ Manitoba AI Easter Bunny ‘maybe just dealing with a lot,’ says creator