Two Guelph women among 13 winners in Split the Pot Lottery

A pair of Guelph residents are among the 13 winners announced in the Split the Pot Lottery.
The winners were drawn on the lottery’s website last Friday and announced to the public on Monday.
They’ll each receive a share from the total pot of $1,077,915.
In a statement on Thursday, Paul McIntyre Royston, president and chief executive of Grand River Hospital Foundation, thanked everybody for participating in the fundraiser.
“Your generous support has had an incredible impact on the experience at our partner hospitals throughout the province,” McIntyre Royston said.
A man from Toronto won over $640,000 or 60 per cent of the payout.
A woman from Guelph is one of two people who will receive a payout of more than $100,000 of the earnings. Another resident in the Royal City will take home just over $20,000.
The initiative is in support of hospital health care with 51 hospital partners across Ontario, including Guelph General.
For more information and to see a full list of winners, head to the lottery’s website at Split the Pot Lottery.
