Powerball jackpot surpasses $1.26 billion. Can Canadians buy a ticket? 

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 10:51 am
2 min read
Stacks of Powerball tickets. View image in full screen
FILE - The Powerball rose to an estimated US$935 million (about C$1.26 billion) after 37 consecutive drawings without a top winner. Mario Tama / Getty Images
The American Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated US$935 million (about C$1.26 billion), prompting many Canadians to ask how they can test their lottery luck too.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball lottery made its 37th consecutive drawing and still did not produce a winner.

The numbers selected were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball 8.

The jackpot has ballooned for months now, growing without a primary winner since early January.

Should a winner be named during the next lottery draw, that player will have two options on how to collect the cash. Powerball winners can opt either to have the prize split across 30 annual payments, or can accept a smaller, lump sum cash award — the more popular option. According to Forbes, the lump sum would total US$ $341.77 million (C$463.39 million) after taxes owed.

As always, Powerball winners could potentially face taxation issues, depending on several factors including their personal taxable income and place of residence.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Can Canadians play the Powerball?

You do not have to be an American citizen to enter a Powerball draw, meaning Canadians can play if they’re feeling lucky too.

However, it isn’t exactly easy to purchase a Powerball ticket. The best way to play in the U.S. nationwide lottery is to cross the border and purchase a ticket yourself. If you have a trustworthy friend or family member already in the U.S., that person can purchase a ticket for you as well — but you’ll have to be certain they won’t run away with the earnings if your ticket is a winner.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost US$2 (C$2.70) per play and are available to purchase in all U.S. states apart from Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. The Powerball is also played in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

