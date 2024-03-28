Easter long weekend to bring the usual closures to Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

People looking to do their shopping for the Easter long weekend had better hop to it.

Most retail stores including LCBO and Beer Store locations as well as banks and government offices will be closed both Friday and Sunday.

Municipally-operated facilities such as city hall and libraries will also be closed.

Grocery stores in Guelph will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Drug stores will be open with modified hours.

The Wine Rack store on Paisley Street is open Friday and Sunday.

There is no mail delivery on Good Friday, though selected post office kiosks will be open with limited hours.

Guelph Transit is operating an on-demand service on Good Friday except for Route 99, which will operate every 30 minutes between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Buses will operate on a regular Sunday schedule for Easter Sunday.

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.