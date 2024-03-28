Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Easter long weekend to bring the usual closures to Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 28, 2024 6:05 am
1 min read
Retail stores including LCBO and the Beer Store are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday. View image in full screen
Retail stores including LCBO and the Beer Store are closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People looking to do their shopping for the Easter long weekend had better hop to it.

Most retail stores including LCBO and Beer Store locations as well as banks and government offices will be closed both Friday and Sunday.

Municipally-operated facilities such as city hall and libraries will also be closed.

Grocery stores in Guelph will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Drug stores will be open with modified hours.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Wine Rack store on Paisley Street is open Friday and Sunday.

There is no mail delivery on Good Friday, though selected post office kiosks will be open with limited hours.

Guelph Transit is operating an on-demand service on Good Friday except for Route 99, which will operate every 30 minutes between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Buses will operate on a regular Sunday schedule for Easter Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Decorating Eggs with the Egg Farmers of Ontario'
Decorating Eggs with the Egg Farmers of Ontario
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices