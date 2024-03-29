B.C. greenlights Delta LNG jetty construction

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.

Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after “carefully considering” the assessment of the project.

The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vessels.

The province says the ministers’ decision included a condition to compel the jetty to include space for renewable fuels, depending on existing supply and demand.

0:33 Former cruise ship to house Squamish LNG workers arrives in B.C.

It says the environmental assessment certificate was issued on 22 conditions, including greenhouse gas emission reduction plans, Indigenous and First Nations involvement in project monitoring, and measures to reduce harmful effects on water and air quality.

Story continues below advertisement

The Western Canada Wilderness Committee says the province’s approval of the project signals that the B.C. government has chosen the fossil fuel industry over taxpayers, who will be hit by rising prices and worsening climate change events.