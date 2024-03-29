Menu

Environment

B.C. greenlights Delta LNG jetty construction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2024 8:53 pm
1 min read
B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in Delta, B.C., to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in Delta, B.C., to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.

Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after “carefully considering” the assessment of the project.

The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vessels.

The province says the ministers’ decision included a condition to compel the jetty to include space for renewable fuels, depending on existing supply and demand.

Click to play video: 'Former cruise ship to house Squamish LNG workers arrives in B.C.'
Former cruise ship to house Squamish LNG workers arrives in B.C.
Trending Now

It says the environmental assessment certificate was issued on 22 conditions, including greenhouse gas emission reduction plans, Indigenous and First Nations involvement in project monitoring, and measures to reduce harmful effects on water and air quality.

The Western Canada Wilderness Committee says the province’s approval of the project signals that the B.C. government has chosen the fossil fuel industry over taxpayers, who will be hit by rising prices and worsening climate change events.

 

