Canada

High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
Cecil Junior Houle, 47, is a high-risk sex offender who is being released Mar. 27, 2024. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.
Cecil Junior Houle, 47, is a high-risk sex offender who is being released Mar. 27, 2024. He is expected to live in Winnipeg. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police said a high-risk sex offender is being released from jail on Wednesday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Cecil Junior Houle, a 47-year-old man, is considered a high risk to re-offend, officers said, adding everyone, especially women, are at risk of sexual violence.

When he is released, police said he will be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order, and two probation orders until July 10 this year, and Sept. 26, 2025.

Authorities said he is six feet and one inch tall, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Officers said he has flames tattooed on the upper part of his right arm, and a scar on his right forearm.

More information about Houle’s past offences can be found online at winnipeg.ca/news.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

