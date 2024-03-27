Minor injury and illness clinic to be built in Brandon, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A new minor injury and illness clinic will soon be coming to Brandon, Man.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced the facility would be one of eight opening around the province under $17 million of funding designated in the upcoming provincial budget.

Premier Wab Kinew said the new clinic will operate like an urgent care unit, but for less acute situations.

“You get hurt at the hockey game. Your kid has a fall on the playground. Maybe you have strep, or some other condition that’s maybe not quite at the level of an (emergency room), but you do need to get it addressed right away,” he said.

To start, the facility will be open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week and will eventually have the capacity for online booking, he said.

“The goal, when we stand up the minor injury and illness clinic, is that you’d be able to book an appointment online, show up at the clinic, get in to see a physician, get whatever tests and treatment you need, and potentially be back out the door in 15 to 20 minutes,” Kinew said.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said the clinic will be staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses and professionals, and will help loosen clogs in Manitoba’s health-care system.

“This is a model we’ve seen succeed in Winnipeg. It’s helped direct patients away from urgent care and (emergency departments). It’s also helped reduce wait times while increasing access to primary care,” the minister said.

Brandon mayor, Jeff Fawcett, is happy to welcome the facility to his city.

“Our ER in Brandon has been stretched, and with a new minor injury and illness clinic. (It) will offer help to residents with convenient and expedited care,” he said.

“This is a much-needed service in Brandon. Health-care should be accessible to all, and this clinic will welcome all patients and will help to take the burden off the emergency rooms.”

Brian Schoonbaert, CEO of the Prairie Mountain Health Authority said the goal is to have the clinic operational this fall.

He added there are several locations under consideration.

“We have some possibilities, but we just want to take one more look to see if there’s anything better. We are looking at potentially a short-term and longer-term so as to not, I guess, restrict our ability to expand as necessary,” he said.

Kinew and Asagwara said they will be back in Brandon Thursday morning as a part of the government’s health-care listening tour.