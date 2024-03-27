Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society faces financial crisis

Send this page to someone via email

For over three decades, the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society has been a lifeline for injured and orphaned animals in the region. From foxes to skunks, bats to eagles and even the occasional bobcat, the group has rescued, fed, rehabilitated and released countless creatures in need.

Yet, as each year passes, the demand for services only seems to increase. Executive Director Beki Hunt notes a steady rise in patients and hotline calls year after year.

“Year after year, the number of patients coming to our door increases. The number of calls to our hotlines keeps going up,” said Hunt.

However, amidst this growing need, the organization is facing a significant setback – a staggering 40 per cent decline in donations during the first quarter of this year.

Hunt expresses concern, saying, “We’ve unfortunately seen a large decrease in the number of donations for the first quarter of this year.”

This sharp drop in funding, combined with inflation and new regulatory pressures, has pushed the charity into a dire financial situation.

To cope, Calgary Wildlife is taking drastic measures, including reducing operating hours and limiting the number of animals it can accommodate for rehabilitation. Hunt emphasizes that its ability to continue the crucial work now depends on community support.

“At this point, we have to decrease our patient capacity for the year, roughly a 20 per cent decrease in patients we’ll be able to take in this year,” said Hunt.

Now Calgary Wildlife is appealing to potential donors, suggesting that even a $25 monthly contribution could make a significant difference. With 500 people committing to this, the organization could see a substantial boost.

Hunt adds, “If you can afford $25 a month, that’s really like four coffees if you go to the fancier coffee shops. If we could get 500 people to sign up for that, that would definitely help us with the decreases that we’re seeing.”

As Calgary Wildlife braces for its busiest season ahead, it’s hopeful that donors will step up to ensure that it can continue to provide vital care for wildlife in need.

For more information about the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, its services or how to donate, visit calgarywildlife.org.