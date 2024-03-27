SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gaming commission monitoring Porter investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it’s closely monitoring an investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter.

The NBA confirmed Monday that it’s investigating Porter after irregularities in bets surrounding his performances in two recent Raptors games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders'
Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders

Ontario is currently the only province where registered private vendors can offer online sports betting.

Story continues below advertisement

AGCO is responsible for regulating betting in the province including safeguarding against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other sports betting integrity issues.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A spokesman says AGCO is currently engaged with all relevant parties on the Porter investigation, including registered gaming operators, independent integrity monitors and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Trending Now

Since the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits cheating while playing a game or betting with intent to defraud someone, provincial police will determine if any criminal investigation is warranted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices