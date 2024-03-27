Caught on video: commercial vehicle hits overpass near George Massey Tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has been opened after a commercial vehicle struck an overpass, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, near the George Massey Tunnel in Metro Vancouver.

A dash camera captured the collision on video and was posted on Facebook.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said no one was injured and the structure has no critical damage.

Back in March, B.C. introduced more strict measures to penalize truck drivers and companies who hit overpasses and bridges, which include fines up to $100K and jail time up to 18 months.

“With these new penalties, we are taking the strongest action possible to keep our roads safe and to keep people, goods and services moving,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in early March.

“This also sends a message to commercial truck drivers that they are responsible for the safe transportation of goods and services on our roads, and a lax attitude toward safety will not be tolerated.”

Fleming said overpass and infrastructure crashes have cost the province millions of dollars in repairs, along with lengthy highway closures and supply chain disruptions.

According to the province, 35 overpasses and bridges have been struck by commercial vehicles since 2021.