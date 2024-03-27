Humane society calls on Winnipeggers to turn in lethal animal traps

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is urging Winnipeggers to turn in lethal traps in an effort to protect local wildlife and unintended victims.

The campaign stems from a pair of cases the animal welfare organization has seen in a recent months, each involving cats who were severely injured in traps. One, a kitten named Enzo, lost her leg after getting tangled in a snare. Both animals are recovering, but the humane society says the traps can be deadly.

“Traps don’t discriminate. They show no mercy to wildlife or beloved pets,” WHS CEO Jessica Miller said.

“We encourage the public if they come across an illegal trap to contact 311. To ensure the safety of both animals and people, we also continue to advocate for clear and visible signage anywhere new traps are being set outside the city.”

Miller said people can turn in illegal body grip or leg-hold traps, as well as other makeshift traps and snares, to the WHS facility on Hurst Way through April 10. As an incentive, everyone who turns in a trap is entered to win a $200 gift card to the WHS shop.

Although snap and glue traps aren’t part of the campaign, the WHS says they can still be inhumane or even deadly to animals.