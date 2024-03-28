Easter 2024: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter holiday weekend is fast approaching, but with it comes several closures between Friday and Monday.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed March 29 to April 1, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend.

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be closed Friday and Sunday, except for the locations at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. and 510 Hamilton Rd., which will both be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days, and for the location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

All Rexall locations in London, except for the one at 1551 Dundas St. E., will be open on Friday and Sunday, but with reduced hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre, White Oaks Mall, and CF Masonville Place will all be closed Friday and Sunday.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Most grocery stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

LCBO locations will be closed Friday and Sunday and the location at York and Ridout streets will also be closed on Monday.

Wine Rack locations at 1025 Wellington Rd., at Adelaide and Huron streets and at Richmond and Oxford streets will be open on Friday and Sunday with reduced hours.

All Beer Store locations across the province will be closed Friday and Sunday.

The Labatt Brewery’s retail store will be closed Friday and Sunday but open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed Friday through Monday.

Banks will be taking holidays but some are taking Good Friday, some Easter Sunday, and some will be closed Friday through Monday. Check with your bank before heading out.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Friday or Monday.

Garbage, green bin and recycling collection will not take place on Friday.

All London Public Library branches will be closed on Friday and Sunday. The Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed that day.

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule on Friday; its Downtown Ticket Office will be closed March 29-31 while the 450 Highbury Ave. location will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 29-31.

Recreation/entertainment