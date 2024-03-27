Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New online directories help Peterborough area residents find health, community services

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 11:52 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough residents in need of a family doctor expected to double in next two years'
Peterborough residents in need of a family doctor expected to double in next two years
RELATED: Finding a family doctor in the Peterborough, Ont., area could soon become even more difficult. New data suggests the number of people in need in this area could soon double. Robert Lothian spoke with a family physician about the challenges in our community and the possible solutions – Feb 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two new online directories have been launched to help residents in the Peterborough, Ont., area find and connect with health and community services through 211 Ontario.

The 24-hour helpline allows people to search and find the social services, programs and community supports they need. The service is available by phone or text at 211.

A new partnership between the Peterborough Ontario Health Team (POHT), Peterborough County and the City of Peterborough adds two directories that can help find services based on topic, location and keyword.

The sites are:

“Navigating the health care system can be difficult for both patients and caregivers, and Peterborough OHT is committed to breaking down barriers to provide better care for the people of Peterborough City, Peterborough County, and the First Nations of Alderville, Curve Lake and Hiawatha,” said POHT co-chairs Sean Martin and Sarah McLean.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario Health is working with care partners in our community to improve access and navigation tools for patients, families, and caregivers, and the POHT 211 directory will provide a one-stop shop for accurate information about how to access these services, so that residents can find the care they need, when they need it.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Through the online directory of health services, residents can find services for matters such as non-urgent medical care, chronic illness, mental health and addictions, memory loss and dementia and end-of-life care.

Under community services, residents can find and connect with services related to areas such as government, employment, housing, older adults, community programs and group.

More on Health

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says the Ontario 211 service is a “beacon of hope” for residents as they search for support.

“Navigating the impressive range of services and organizations in our communities can be challenging,” he said. “Ontario 211 provides residents with easy access to critical services and information, helping to ensure that no one is left behind. This service strengthens our community’s safety net. I am deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the 211 services that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark  praised the relaunch of Ontario’s 211 directory and with it the local focus.

“Local programs and information are now accessible online, by phone, and by text,” she said. “We are fortunate to have so many great organizations in our communities to support the success of our residents. The medical directory will especially help those without access to a primary care provider. This resource will make a real difference for Peterborough County as we work on healthcare recruitment and advancement in our area. Thank you to the Peterborough Ontario Health Team and the City of Peterborough for their partnership with us on this initiative.”

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices