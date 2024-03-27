New online directories help Peterborough area residents find health, community services

Two new online directories have been launched to help residents in the Peterborough, Ont., area find and connect with health and community services through 211 Ontario.

The 24-hour helpline allows people to search and find the social services, programs and community supports they need. The service is available by phone or text at 211.

A new partnership between the Peterborough Ontario Health Team (POHT), Peterborough County and the City of Peterborough adds two directories that can help find services based on topic, location and keyword.

The sites are:

poht.search211.ca for health services

peterborough.search211.ca for community services

“Navigating the health care system can be difficult for both patients and caregivers, and Peterborough OHT is committed to breaking down barriers to provide better care for the people of Peterborough City, Peterborough County, and the First Nations of Alderville, Curve Lake and Hiawatha,” said POHT co-chairs Sean Martin and Sarah McLean.

“Ontario Health is working with care partners in our community to improve access and navigation tools for patients, families, and caregivers, and the POHT 211 directory will provide a one-stop shop for accurate information about how to access these services, so that residents can find the care they need, when they need it.”

Through the online directory of health services, residents can find services for matters such as non-urgent medical care, chronic illness, mental health and addictions, memory loss and dementia and end-of-life care.

Under community services, residents can find and connect with services related to areas such as government, employment, housing, older adults, community programs and group.

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says the Ontario 211 service is a “beacon of hope” for residents as they search for support.

“Navigating the impressive range of services and organizations in our communities can be challenging,” he said. “Ontario 211 provides residents with easy access to critical services and information, helping to ensure that no one is left behind. This service strengthens our community’s safety net. I am deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in the 211 services that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark praised the relaunch of Ontario’s 211 directory and with it the local focus.

“Local programs and information are now accessible online, by phone, and by text,” she said. “We are fortunate to have so many great organizations in our communities to support the success of our residents. The medical directory will especially help those without access to a primary care provider. This resource will make a real difference for Peterborough County as we work on healthcare recruitment and advancement in our area. Thank you to the Peterborough Ontario Health Team and the City of Peterborough for their partnership with us on this initiative.”

