Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 27

Preparing Easter meals, a look at some local Easter chocolate and the Saskatoon Blades getting ready for playoffs.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Teeing up Easter in a tasty way with chef Dale MacKay
Chef Dale Mackay demonstrated a recipe for Easter brunch.
MacKay made a mushroom and onion goat cheese tart. He said this recipe and others can be found online at Eggs.ca.
Harden & Huyse Chocolates highlights sweets for Easter
With Easter on its way, Claude Hardenne showcased some of the chocolate at his store.
He spoke about the staples like chocolate eggs and Easter bunnies.
Hardenne also gave a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the chocolates are made.
Blades get ready for Raiders in Round 1 of playoffs
Tanner Chubey, communications manager for the Saskatoon Blades, spoke about the upcoming matchup with the Prince Albert Raiders.
Chubey said this rivalry means a lot to both teams.
He said with this matchup you couldn’t ask for a better start to the playoffs.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 27
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 27.
Comments