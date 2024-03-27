Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 27

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 10:58 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 27
Morning sunshine and blue sky — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Wednesday, March 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Preparing Easter meals, a look at some local Easter chocolate and the Saskatoon Blades getting ready for playoffs.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Teeing up Easter in a tasty way with chef Dale MacKay

Chef Dale Mackay demonstrated a recipe for Easter brunch.

MacKay made a mushroom and onion goat cheese tart. He said this recipe and others can be found online at Eggs.ca.

Teeing up Easter in a tasty way with chef Dale MacKay

Harden & Huyse Chocolates highlights sweets for Easter

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

With Easter on its way, Claude Hardenne showcased some of the chocolate at his store.

He spoke about the staples like chocolate eggs and Easter bunnies.

Hardenne also gave a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the chocolates are made.

Harden & Huyse Chocolates highlights sweets for Easter

Blades get ready for Raiders in Round 1 of playoffs

Tanner Chubey, communications manager for the Saskatoon Blades, spoke about the upcoming matchup with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Chubey said this rivalry means a lot to both teams.

He said with this matchup you couldn’t ask for a better start to the playoffs.

Saskatoon Blades get ready for Raiders round one playoffs

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 27

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 27.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 27
