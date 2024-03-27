Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Calgary Stampeders sign veteran linebacker Shaheed Salmon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Shaheed Salmon (43) reacts after Montreal Alouettes celebrate a touchdown during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Thursday, July 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks linebacker Shaheed Salmon (43) reacts after Montreal Alouettes celebrate a touchdown during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Thursday, July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran American linebacker Shaheed Salmon on Tuesday.

Contract details weren’t immediately divulged but Salmon’s deal reportedly is for one season.

The six-foot-one, 224-pound Salmon spent last season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League, registering 17 tackles in eight games. Following the merger of the USFL and the XFL into the United Football League, Salmon was drafted by the Memphis Showboats but was recently waived.

Salmon was previously with the Ottawa Redblacks (2019, 2021-22). He appeared in 35 regular-season games, recording 27 tackles (one for loss), 27 special-team tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Salmon played four seasons at Samford, starting 27-of-44 games. He had 275 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four interceptions and was named first-team all-Southern Conference in both his junior and senior seasons.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

