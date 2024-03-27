Menu

Canada

Child airlifted after attack by ‘canine-type’ animal near Bancroft, Ont., police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
OPP in Bancroft, Ont., say a child was attacked and injured by an unknown canine-type animal on Tuesday. File photo
A child was airlifted to hospital following what police are currently calling an attack by an “aggressive canine-type animal” near the Town of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Bancroft OPP on Wednesday morning issued a warning about the animal following an “unprovoked” attack on an 11-year-old child in the area of Bradshaw Road, about 17 kilometres southeast of the town.

Police did not release the victim’s gender or state where the child was at the time of the attack.

Const. Joel Devenish tells Global News the child was bitten and was subsequently airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bancroft OPP say a child was attacked by an animal in the area of Bradshaw Road. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say a child was attacked by an animal in the area of Bradshaw Road.

Devenish says it’s not yet known whether the child was alone or with others.

OPP say the animal is described as black and grey, and looking similar to a German Shepard or Husky.

Police say people should use caution in the area and report any sightings to police, or if it’s an emergency, call 911.

 More to come

