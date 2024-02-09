Menu

Canada

Woman dragged to ground in Toronto dog attack, suffers life-altering injuries: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
Police say this image shows a man walking the two dogs. View image in full screen
Police say this image shows a man walking the two dogs. Handout / Toronto Police
A woman was attacked by two dogs and dragged to the ground while waiting at a bus stop in Toronto, causing life-altering injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded on Wednesday at around 8:39 p.m. to the Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard area, south of Finch Avenue West in the city’s west end, for an animal complaint.

A woman was waiting at a bus stop when two dogs approached her without leashes or an owner present, police said.

The dogs, which were possibly Pit Bull Terriers or a similar breed, then began to attack the woman and she tried to defend herself with a persona shopping cart, police said.

The woman was then dragged to the ground as the dogs continued attacking her, police said.

She was reportedly able to find safety in a passerby’s vehicle.

“Another passerby followed the dogs and saw the dogs attack a cyclist, and attempt to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator, who was able to close the doors in time,” police said.

The woman suffered serious, life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital, police said. Her injuries were not life-threatening, officers added.

Investigators are now trying to identify the dogs and their owner “as there is a concern for public safety.”

Officers released an image and described both dogs as black and white, with “larger builds.”

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

