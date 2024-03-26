CIB splitting $140M loan among Manitoba communities for water and wastewater projects

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of communities in Manitoba are getting a financial boost for water and wastewater projects.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) said it’s loaning up to $140 million to split between Brandon, Niverville and the Rural Municipalities of Taché, Hanover and Richot to build new facilities delivering clean water and better wastewater treatment.

“The new water and wastewater infrastructure will supply communities, businesses, and industries with potable water, as well as collect, treat, and discharge wastewater to manage storm water runoff,” the CIB said.

It said a combined 78,000 homes will be impacted, and added the projects will have enough capacity for the addition of 2,300 houses in Brandon and 12,600 across the other municipalities.

These areas will stay in charge of operating water and waste infrastructure, and remain responsible for project delivery, the CIB said.

