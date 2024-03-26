Charges laid after semi loses driveshaft while driving on 401 near Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Several vehicles were damaged after a metal driveshaft fell out of a moving semi-truck on Highway 401 near Kingston Tuesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say the commercial truck was heading westbound between Highway 15 and Montreal Street when its driveshaft fell out, immediately disabling the truck around 9:30 a.m.

While the truck was able to pull onto the shoulder, police say the driveshaft rolled across live lanes of traffic and was hit by four vehicles.

Damage to the vehicles ranged from bent rims to flat tires, police said.

View image in full screen Police say the driveshaft rolled across lanes of live traffic on Highway 401. Handout/OPP

In all, three vehicles, including the semi-truck, had to be towed away, OPP said in an email to media later in the day Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic lanes were slowed until the debris and damaged vehicle were removed.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An inspector from MTO was called in to do a roadside inspection, which led to charges under the Highway Traffic Act for both the company and the truck’s driver.