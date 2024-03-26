Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

11-year-old girl reported missing in Smithers, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Smithers RCMP is warning about an 11-year-old girl who is missing from her family home. View image in full screen
Smithers RCMP is warning about an 11-year-old girl who is missing from her family home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Smithers RCMP is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mariah Evans was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m.

At 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Smithers RCMP said officers were notified that Evans was missing from the family home in Telkwa.

Evans is described as five feet four inches with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she was possibly wearing a red shirt and a red and black toque.

11-year-old Mariah Evans was reported missing on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
11-year-old Mariah Evans was reported missing on Tuesday morning. Smithers RCMP
Trending Now

If anyone sees Evans they are asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices