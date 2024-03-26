11-year-old girl reported missing in Smithers, B.C.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Smithers RCMP is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mariah Evans was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m.

At 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Smithers RCMP said officers were notified that Evans was missing from the family home in Telkwa.

Evans is described as five feet four inches with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she was possibly wearing a red shirt and a red and black toque.

View image in full screen 11-year-old Mariah Evans was reported missing on Tuesday morning. Smithers RCMP

If anyone sees Evans they are asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Story continues below advertisement