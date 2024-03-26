11-year-old girl reported missing in Smithers, B.C.

Smithers RCMP is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Mariah Evans was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m.
At 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Smithers RCMP said officers were notified that Evans was missing from the family home in Telkwa.
Evans is described as five feet four inches with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said she was possibly wearing a red shirt and a red and black toque.
If anyone sees Evans they are asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
