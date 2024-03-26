Menu

Health

New adult epilepsy monitoring unit running at HSC Winnipeg

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 3:14 pm
2 min read
From left to right: Tina Jones (board chair of the HSC Winnipeg Foundation), Dr. Manon Pelletier (chief medical officer at HSC Winnipeg), Jonathon Lyon (president and CEO of HSC Winnipeg), Tom Trottier (epilepsy patient), Pat Trottier (Tom's mom and board member of the Epilepsy and Seizure Foundation of Manitoba), and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara. View image in full screen
From left to right: Tina Jones (board chair of the HSC Winnipeg Foundation), Dr. Manon Pelletier (chief medical officer at HSC Winnipeg), Jonathon Lyon (president and CEO of HSC Winnipeg), Tom Trottier (epilepsy patient), Pat Trottier (Tom's mom and board member of the Epilepsy and Seizure Foundation of Manitoba), and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara. Randall Paull / Global News
This Purple DayHealth Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg is celebrating the addition of an adult epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU).

HSC said the unit has four beds and is a place where patients who aren’t responding to medication can stay to see if other treatments can be explored, like surgery.

Dr. Manon Pelletier, HSC’s chief medical officer, said the unit is stocked with “modern leading-edge equipment, including the latest EEG (electroencephalogram) technology.” It is also “replacing a two-bed unit that closed in 2019 for a variety of reasons, including the failure and obsolescence of our older equipment.”

Already, Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said 10 to 12 patients are admitted to the EMU every month.

“Now in Manitoba, there are approximately 23,000 people who live with epilepsy and seizure disorders,” the minister said, adding as many as one in 10 Manitobans experience an epileptic seizure in their lifetime.

Of those 23,000, Pelletier said about 7,000 are expected to benefit from the new unit.

Pat Trottier, board member of the Epilepsy and Seizures Association of Manitoba, whose son has epilepsy, said she is grateful for this addition.

“His latest challenge in a long and winding health journey is interrupted sleep. It could be the side effects of his medication or maybe something different. We don’t know yet,” she said.

“What we do know is that our talented epileptologists at HSC will have the space, time and equipment they need to solve this mystery.”

The province said it is putting $2.3 million in capital funding for the EMU, and that it will provide $2.5 million yearly for operating costs.

Along with the monitoring unit, the HSC Foundation spent $500,000 on a four-bed step-down unit for neurosurgery patients that opened in December 2023.

It’s called Unit B5B and has been “operating at near 100 per cent capacity,” Pelletier said, adding that it’s the “optimal setting for healing and recovery from complex brain surgery.”

B5B has four low-stimulation rooms with ventilation and equipment, the doctor said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

