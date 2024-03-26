Menu

Canada

400 officers launch raids in Montreal cocaine, money laundering bust

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Nearly 400 police officers fanned out across Montreal on Tuesday in what the RCMP — which is leading the investigation — are calling a “massive operation” targeting a suspected criminal organization in the city. The operation also involves Montreal police, the Canada Revenue Agency and RCMP emergency response teams from British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick.
Nearly 400 police officers fanned out across Montreal on Tuesday in what RCMP are calling a “massive operation” targeting a suspected criminal organization in the city.

“The infractions being investigated are cocaine trafficking, money laundering and illegal gambling,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Charles Poirier told Global News outside one of three raided bars in the city’s north end.

An RCMP command post could be seen outside, along with a pile of broken glass and a police dog.

An RCMP vehicle is parked outside a Montreal bar. View image in full screen
RCMP officers conduct a raid at a business in relation to a suspected drug operation Tuesday in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police served 20 search warrants at four businesses — mostly bars — and 16 homes scattered across the Montreal region.

“Depending on what’s found at these locations, it’s possible we’ll have additional search warrants underway, possibly some arrests, and further down the road, the laying of some criminal charges,” Poirier said.

The RCMP is leading the investigation which involves Montreal police and the Canada Revenue Agency.

The raids also included officers from out of province, so that they could be “simultaneous,” Poirier said.

“We’ve enlisted the help of British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick RCMP emergency response teams,” he said.

The RCMP would not say which “criminal organization” officers were targeting, only that it is “known” to them.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

