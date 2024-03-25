Menu

Crime

Scam text circulating through the Okanagan and Shuswap, Salmon Arm RCMP warn

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
Tickets like these are circulating through the Okanagan and are a scam. View image in full screen
Tickets like these are circulating through the Okanagan and are a scam. Global News
Any unusual texts calling for payback for a traffic infraction are likely fake and should be treated as such, police say.

Salmon Arm RCMP sent out an alert Monday, saying that text messages alleging speed camera infractions or other provincial infractions have been making the rounds. Some have come from a Quebec number, while others from a B.C. number have been reported.

The sender asks the recipient to pay a fee to avoid a court date, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'RCMP warn of Taylor Swift tour tickets scams'
RCMP warn of Taylor Swift tour tickets scams

“It then asks you to visit a website to pay which is entitled bcpay-infractions.com where more personal information would be gathered,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The province of B.C. does not do business this way to pay fines, specifically with a text message. Another telling signal is that if it was from a Canadian Government site it would end in a .ca and NOT a .com.”

Do not pay and do not enter any personal information, police warned.

