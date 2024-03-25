Scam text circulating through the Okanagan and Shuswap, Salmon Arm RCMP warn

Send this page to someone via email

Any unusual texts calling for payback for a traffic infraction are likely fake and should be treated as such, police say.

Salmon Arm RCMP sent out an alert Monday, saying that text messages alleging speed camera infractions or other provincial infractions have been making the rounds. Some have come from a Quebec number, while others from a B.C. number have been reported.

The sender asks the recipient to pay a fee to avoid a court date, RCMP said.

“It then asks you to visit a website to pay which is entitled bcpay-infractions.com where more personal information would be gathered,” RCMP said.

“The province of B.C. does not do business this way to pay fines, specifically with a text message. Another telling signal is that if it was from a Canadian Government site it would end in a .ca and NOT a .com.”

Do not pay and do not enter any personal information, police warned.