Charges laid, driver sought after crash with school bus on Ontario highway

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged and a second is being sought by police after a crash involving a school bus on an eastern Ontario highway Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 15, north of Seeley’s Bay, around 8:40 a.m.

Police tell Global News seven elementary students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.

A photo posted to East Region OPP’s X (formerly Twitter) account shows a Toyota Carola sedan crashed into the back of a school bus.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle is charged with one count of failing to stop for a school bus with its signal lights on under the Highway Traffic Act. She is facing a $490 fine and six demerit points, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, OPP say they are looking for a second driver who they say did not remain at the scene of the crash.