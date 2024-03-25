Charges laid, driver sought after crash with school bus on Ontario highway

A driver has been charged and a second is being sought by police after a crash involving a school bus on an eastern Ontario highway Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 15, north of Seeley’s Bay, around 8:40 a.m.
Police tell Global News seven elementary students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no serious injuries were reported.
A photo posted to East Region OPP’s X (formerly Twitter) account shows a Toyota Carola sedan crashed into the back of a school bus.
Police say the woman driving the vehicle is charged with one count of failing to stop for a school bus with its signal lights on under the Highway Traffic Act. She is facing a $490 fine and six demerit points, OPP said.
Meanwhile, OPP say they are looking for a second driver who they say did not remain at the scene of the crash.
