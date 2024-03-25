SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

2 more Canadians dead in Russia-Ukraine war, Global Affairs Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Russia launches ’49 retaliatory strikes’ on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power
Global Affairs Canada says two more Canadians have died in the war between Ukraine and Russia, bringing the total number of Canadians killed in that conflict to 11.

An obituary for Alain Derasp says the veteran of the Canadian Forces Royal 22nd Regiment and father of four died in Ukraine on Feb. 27.

A military source who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media says Derasp had been providing first aid training in Ukraine and died of an illness.

Jean-François Ratelle was killed in combat, says his Ukrainian friend Anna Filippova.

Ratelle was from Joliette, Que., and led a unit of foreign fighters in Ukraine called the Norman Brigade.

The deaths were originally reported by the Russian government in social media posts that included photos of the two men and other personal details.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

