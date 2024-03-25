Man arrested after fatal Quebec strip club brawl north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal brawl at a strip club last week north of Montreal.

Police say the suspect was involved in the fight that left one person dead and one person seriously injured at the O’Gascon Gentlemen Club in Terrebonne, Que., on Friday.

The suspect, who was hurt during the fight, was arrested Sunday and is expected to appear today in a Laval, Que., courtroom.

Police did not release his name, and said it would be up to prosecutors to decide what charges he will face.

The fight broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police were asking people who fled the scene to come forward and provide information, adding that they can remain anonymous.