Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after fatal Quebec strip club brawl north of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police patch is seen on a uniform. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police patch is seen at a news conference in Quebec City on Feb. 29, 2024. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a fatal brawl at a strip club last week north of Montreal.

Police say the suspect was involved in the fight that left one person dead and one person seriously injured at the O’Gascon Gentlemen Club in Terrebonne, Que., on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect, who was hurt during the fight, was arrested Sunday and is expected to appear today in a Laval, Que., courtroom.

Police did not release his name, and said it would be up to prosecutors to decide what charges he will face.

The fight broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police were asking people who fled the scene to come forward and provide information, adding that they can remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices