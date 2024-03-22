Menu

Crime

No arrests in fatal brawl at strip club north of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Investigators are looking to speak with the many people police said were involved in or witnessed the fight at the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Quebec provincial police say one man is dead and another badly injured after a brawl at a strip club in Terrebonne, Que., just north of Montreal.

Police say the fight occurred about 2:30 a.m. and no one has been arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Investigators are looking to speak with the many people police said were involved in or witnessed the fight at the O’Gascon Gentlemen Club.

Many people fled the scene and provincial police, who are working with local police on the investigation, hope those individuals will contact them.

Provincial police say anonymity will be respected if requested by witnesses.

Police have not released the identity of the victims.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

