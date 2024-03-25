Menu

Consumer

Giant Tiger customer data compromised in cyber ‘incident.’ What to know

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 11:03 am
1 min read
Staying protected online in wake of ‘supermassive’ data breach
A staggering 26 billion records have been exposed in a leak experts are describing as on a different scale than previous breaches. Tech expert Kyle Wilson explains what happened and what you can do to avoid getting caught up in other online scams or phishing attempts – Jan 28, 2024
Giant Tiger Stores Ltd. says contact information for some of its customers was compromised in an “incident” linked to a third-party vendor it uses.

Spokesperson Alison Scarlett did not name the vendor but says the Ottawa-based discount retailer uses the company to manage its customer communications and engagement.

After learning about a security concern related to that vendor recently, Scarlett says Giant Tiger began contacting customers about the incident, urging them to exercise caution when opening emails and receiving phone calls.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Scarlett says no payment information or passwords were part of the data compromised.

Giant Tiger store systems and applications were also unaffected.

She adds there is no indication that the information has been misused but says the company is working hard to resolve the incident as quickly and openly as possible.

“We deeply regret that the incident occurred and remain committed to employing best practices to prevent these types of incidents,” she says in an email to The Canadian Press.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

