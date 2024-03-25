Orillia woman in serious condition in hospital after apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an Orillia apartment is under investigation after a woman was sent to hospital in serious condition over the weekend.

Provincial police from Orillia were dispatched to an address on Coldwater Road in Orillia on Sunday for a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

Police say one occupant was believed to be in the residence at the time of the fire.

A 67-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Orillia OPP crime unit is assisting with the investigation, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say they will release more information when it becomes available.