Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Orillia woman in serious condition in hospital after apartment fire

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 9:43 am
1 min read
The Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to an address on Coldwater Rd. in the City of Orillia for a fire on the 4th floor of an apartment building on Sunday Mar. 24, 2024 View image in full screen
Emergency crews were dispatched to an address on Coldwater Rd. in the City of Orillia for a fire on the 4th floor of an apartment building on Sunday Mar. 24, 2024. Via @OrilliaFire X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire at an Orillia apartment is under investigation after a woman was sent to hospital in serious condition over the weekend.

Provincial police from Orillia were dispatched to an address on Coldwater Road in Orillia on Sunday for a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say one occupant was believed to be in the residence at the time of the fire.

A 67-year-old female was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Now

The Orillia OPP crime unit is assisting with the investigation, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices