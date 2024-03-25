Menu

U.S. News

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 9:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: FAA says Boeing can’t increase 737 Max production until quality, safety culture improved'
Business Matters: FAA says Boeing can’t increase 737 Max production until quality, safety culture improved
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the airplane manufacturer to boost production of its 737 MAX aircraft. Anne Gaviola has more on the troubled aerospace giant in Business Matters for Wednesday, March 20.
After months of technical failures, injuries and mid-air danger, the head of Boeing announced he is stepping down at the end of the year.

Company president and CEO Dave Calhoun and other senior company leaders announced they were leaving in a statement released early Monday morning.

The resignations come as the plane maker faces a series of issues, including a door plug being torn out of a plane in mid-air in January, tires falling off other planes, and most recently, a sudden drop in a plane’s altitude that hurt at least 50 people.

Several U.S. government agencies have begun probing the corporate giant, with one revealing the company is not as committed to safety as it claims.

Trending Now

A Boeing whistleblower was recently found dead one day after testifying against the company.

In response to another, Calhoun said he couldn’t disclose who worked on a panel that blew of the plane.

Calhoun’s statement Monday said he would stay on until the end of the year to “complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future.”

