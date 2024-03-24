Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Potential boom in rural Central Okanagan neighbourhoods coming too fast

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 7:38 pm
2 min read
A photo of Kelowna on Jan. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Provincial amendments for housing may be coming too fast in the rural areas around Kelowna, which is booming. A photo of Kelowna on Jan. 31, 2024. The Central Okanagan is projected to see significant population growth during the next two decades. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regional District of the Central Okanagan staff are raising concerns that recent provincial housing mandates will trigger greater density in sparsely populated rural neighborhoods before they’re ready for it.

According to a report to the board later this week, recent changes to provincial legislation under Bill 44, the Housing Statutes Amendment Act, require that residential lots in the RDCO electoral areas must now permit a secondary suite and or an accessory dwelling unit.

“The potential residential density in the electoral areas could double,” reads the regional district report.

According to BC Assessment data, approximately 25 per cent of lots in the electoral areas are currently vacant, therefore a full build-out scenario under the Small-Scale, Multi-Unit Housing legislation could result in a 166 per cent increase in the number of residential units.

Click to play video: 'Feds working to build ‘more homes, faster’ for Canadian families: Freeland'
Feds working to build ‘more homes, faster’ for Canadian families: Freeland

Further, it’s unclear whether secondary suites are ideal either, and district staff pointed to a 2017 report to highlight their concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

According to district staff, a technical stakeholder review team consisting of hydrogeologists, groundwater technicians, onsite wastewater practitioners, and representatives from Interior Health evaluated whether it was sustainable to allow suites on all lots in the RDCO and found that
the cumulative effects of increasing density may cause drainage and slope stability challenges.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

These stability challenges would be particularly acute in areas without access to community sewer and without proper drainage plans.

“Due to infrastructure and servicing limitations in the electoral areas, without robust policies and regulations, additional density may increase risks to public health, safety, or the environment,” reads the report staff are sending to elected officials.

Trending Now

“Proposed bylaw amendments and associated analysis will require considerable staff resources and our ability to meet the legislative compliance deadline is further limited by ongoing commitments to support residents affected by the White Rock Lake and McDougall Creek wildfires.”

Click to play video: 'Big changes for the 2023 tax filing season'
Big changes for the 2023 tax filing season

Local governments are currently required to adopt bylaw amendments by June 30 to allow housing at the prescribed density.

Story continues below advertisement

If they don’t, local governments may apply for time-based extensions according to the criteria outlined by the Ministry of Housing.

Staff are preparing an application to the Ministry of Housing requesting an 18-month extension to the deadline to conduct technical analysis and policy implementation that is needed to ensure communities can be densified appropriately and without exacerbating potentially hazardous conditions.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices