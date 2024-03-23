Menu

Crime

Dogs harmed by ‘unknown substance’ mixed into peanut butter in Toronto’s east end

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Police in Toronto are investigating after a jar of peanut butter mixed with a hazardous material was found in a park Friday evening. View image in full screen
Police in Toronto are investigating after a jar of peanut butter mixed with a hazardous material was found in a park Friday evening. TPS / Handout
Multiple dogs in Toronto’s east end allegedly required medical attention after consuming a hazardous material, police said Saturday.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a “suspicious incident” after the harmful material was located in Taylor Creek Park Friday evening.

“The dogs located a peanut butter jar with an unknown substance mixed into the peanut butter,” officials said in a release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers say the substance may be harmful, or possibly deadly, particularly if ingested by animals or children.

“Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any person or persons responsible for the dispersal of this unknown substance,” police said in a statement.

