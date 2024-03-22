Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

At least 2 killed in Texas school bus crash carrying more than 40 children

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 22, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Injuries sustained by 5 children in Woodstock bus crash only ‘minor’: OPP'
Injuries sustained by 5 children in Woodstock bus crash only ‘minor’: OPP
A school bus carrying roughly 40 children was involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday morning. Though one of the five children injured was believed to be in critical condition, OPP Constable Randi Crawford has confirmed that all children sustained just “minor” injuries, adding that the road where the incident occurred will open again shortly – Mar 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students on a field trip collided with a concrete truck and rolled over Friday in Texas, killing two people, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said another vehicle was also involved in the crash in the suburbs outside Austin. He did not know which vehicles the victims were in.

Cockrell said others who were injured were airlifted to hospitals, but he did not know how many.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District said the bus was involved in a “serious accident” while returning from a field trip to a zoo. Passengers on board included 44 students and 11 adults, the district said in a statement.

A large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles could be seen along the tree-lined highway after the crash, and the bus was upright but leaning to one side. The top portion of the bus’ front was crumpled, and much of another vehicle nearby was pulverized. Personal items were strewn across the highway.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The school district said the students attend Tom Green Elementary School in Buda, which is about 16 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Austin.

The school district said parents of the students on the bus were notified of the accident and the district was working to reunite them.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices