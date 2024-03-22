Calgary’s Arts Commons gets $103M commitment from province for transformation work

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s Arts Commons complex is into its third act of fundraising after the Alberta government announced a seven-year, $103-million capital funding commitment on Friday.

“The Arts Commons Transformation project … (and) a reimagined Olympic Park Plaza is the single largest cultural infrastructure project this country has ever seen,” Arts Commons president and CEO Alex Sarian said at a press conference in the Max Bell Theatre.

“When completed, this indoor-outdoor campus won’t just welcome over one million people to the downtown core, it will be the physical manifestation to the commitment to making cultural experiences an essential aspect of life in Calgary and Alberta.”

Sarian said the dual projects are two-thirds of the way to their fundraising goals, and the $420 million raised has enabled the first phase of the $660-million renovation and expansion project.

“Essentially what that allows us to do, the $420 (million), it allows us to breeze through construction of what is essentially Phase 1, our expansion, which has a price tag of $270 million,” the Arts Commons CEO said.

The premier said the megaproject will benefit the city as well as the province.

“(Arts Commons) is an undisputed part of Calgary’s identity and we want to be sure that the show continues to go on, bigger and better than ever,” Premier Danielle Smith said.

“This project will benefit artists and audiences and ice skaters to be sure, but it will also create an even more vibrant downtown.”

Alberta’s minister of arts, culture and status of women called the announcement an “historic investment” in one of the largest arts institutions in Western Canada.

“It supports artists, organizations and audiences across Calgary and across Alberta, and this project will take this cultural site and enhance its impact even more, drawing more visitors and creating more opportunities for Albertans to experience, participate and learn about Alberta’s vibrant arts scene,” Tanya Fir said.

In the 2024 budget that was tabled on Feb. 29, the province earmarked just $8 million over the next three years.

Sarian said that was by design, with municipal funds being used earlier in the project.

“As we spend down the money that we currently have towards Phase 1 and Olympic Plaza and then the modernization, that’s when you’ll see the cash flow from the province stepping up as well as the private sector,” he said.

The Arts Commons CEO said shovels will be going in the ground this year and a design will be revealed in April, with a goal to complete construction in time for the 2028-29 theatre season.

“By providing local arts organizations with a home where economies of scale and shared services become pillars of financial sustainability, we will expand on our commitment to elevating and celebrating our growing arts community,” Sarian said.

Sarian said the staggered work will prevent disruption of activities and arts companies during construction.

He also noted that the teams assigned to working on the Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza are in close communication, to allow for both areas to flow into each other and to prevent “construction fatigue.”

Statistics Canada data shows non-profit music and performing arts companies in the province were not seeing a rebound in number of performances and total attendance since 2020. Similar companies in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. have seen increases in attendees and shows since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Edmonton Fringe Festival announced that it was struggling financially and was under threat of shuttering due to “skyrocketing” costs.