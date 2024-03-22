Russian officials say dozens killed in Moscow concert hall attack

Send this page to someone via email

Russian officials say an attack at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday has left dozens dead and many more injured.

U.S. officials say they are monitoring the situation, which also resulted in a large fire at the building in the Russian capital. Global Affairs Canada says it is looking into the reports.

White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said that he couldn’t yet speak about all the details but that “the images are just horrible. And just hard to watch.”

“Our thoughts are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack,” Kirby said. “There are some moms and dads and brothers and sisters and sons and daughters who haven’t gotten the news yet. This is going to be a tough day.”

Russia’s top domestic security agency, the Federal Security Service, said at least 40 people have been killed and 100 others injured.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the reported raid, in what would be the worst terror attack in Russia in two decades that came as the fighting in Ukraine dragged into a third year. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a “huge tragedy.”

The reported attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band, at the hall that can accommodate over 6,000 people. Russian news reports said that visitors were being evacuated, but some said that an unspecified number of people could have been trapped by the blaze.

The prosecutor’s office said several men in combat fatigues entered the concert hall and fired at visitors.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn’t immediately offer any further details.

Russian media reports said that riot police units were being sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

Russian authorities said security was tightened at Moscow’s airports and railway stations, while the Moscow mayor cancelled all mass gatherings scheduled for the weekend.

The attack followed a statement issued earlier this month by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that urged the Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack, a warning that was repeated by several other Western embassies.

Global Affairs Canada echoed the warning of an “imminent terrorism risk” and advised Canadians to avoid large gatherings in a travel advisory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who extended his grip on Russia for another six years in the March 15-17 presidential vote after a sweeping crackdown on dissent, earlier this week denounced the Western warnings as an attempt to intimidate Russians.

With files from Global News