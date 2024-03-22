Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2024 11:49 am
<p>A street sign along Bay Street is shown in Toronto's financial on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>. View image in full screen
<p>A street sign along Bay Street is shown in Toronto's financial on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>. NSD
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in technology and telecom stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 107.73 points at 21,979.53 a day after setting a new all-time closing high.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.19 points at 39,629.18. The S&P 500 index was down 7.07 points at 5,234.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.08 points at 16,396.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.53 cents US compared with 73.94 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was down 23 cents at US$80.84 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.40 at US$2,173.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents at US$4.01 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

