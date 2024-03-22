City hall streamlining development permit process for Winnipeg homeowners

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says it’s working to streamline the development permit process for more than two dozen types of construction projects.

The city announced Friday that a new exemption — which applies to projects including gazebos, detached garages, play structures and swimming pools — means homeowners and developers won’t have to apply for a specific land use for these projects, although a building permit is still required in most cases.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement that the move was one of his campaign promises.

“Providing these development permit exemptions is one way we can save Winnipeggers both time and money on home construction projects,” he said.

“(It’s) an important first step toward making development quicker and easier in Winnipeg.”

The city says it’s planning three additional phases of zoning updates between now and 2027, with the goal of reducing municipal red tape and simplifying the development process.

A full list of development permit exemptions can be found on the city’s website.